Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve ravioli

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$10.99
Cheese Ravioli fried golden brown and served with house red sauce for dipping.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Toasted Ravioli image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Ravioli$8.50
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
Truffle Ravioli$9.00
Two homemade raviolis stuffed with white truffles, porcini mushrooms and ricotta cheese, finished in a butter sage and onion sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
Ricotta Cheese Ravioli$9.00
Home-made ricotta stuffed raviolis in a creamy pesto sauce
More about Garozzo's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pizza 51

5060 Oak St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$4.99
6 seasoned pasta squares filled with meat and cheese, served with a side of house-made marinara sauce for dipping.
More about Pizza 51
Dominic's Casual Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Dominic's Casual Italian

6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
FAMILY RAVIOLI$30.00
Choose your sauce. Served with 4 garlic breadsticks
CHEESE RAVIOLI$10.00
Stuffed with ricotta cheese in your choice of tomato sauce, meat sauce, alfredo or marinara
TOASTED RAVIOLI$7.00
More about Dominic's Casual Italian
Item pic

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Ravioli$8.00
Italian breaded 4-cheese ravioli w/ marinara sauce.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Chai Lattes

Grits

Cheesecake

Mahi Mahi

Meatloaf

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston