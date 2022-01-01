Ravioli in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Fried Ravioli
|$10.99
Cheese Ravioli fried golden brown and served with house red sauce for dipping.
More about Garozzo's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Toasted Ravioli
|$8.50
Choice of meat, cheese or a combination served with Maggie's Sugo
|Truffle Ravioli
|$9.00
Two homemade raviolis stuffed with white truffles, porcini mushrooms and ricotta cheese, finished in a butter sage and onion sauce, topped with parmesan cheese
|Ricotta Cheese Ravioli
|$9.00
Home-made ricotta stuffed raviolis in a creamy pesto sauce
More about Pizza 51
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizza 51
5060 Oak St, Kansas City
|Toasted Ravioli
|$4.99
6 seasoned pasta squares filled with meat and cheese, served with a side of house-made marinara sauce for dipping.
More about Dominic's Casual Italian
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Dominic's Casual Italian
6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City
|FAMILY RAVIOLI
|$30.00
Choose your sauce. Served with 4 garlic breadsticks
|CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$10.00
Stuffed with ricotta cheese in your choice of tomato sauce, meat sauce, alfredo or marinara
|TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$7.00