Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve rice bowls

Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$12.95
steamed rice, garlic greens, bean sprouts, scallions, 6-min egg, choice of protien
More about Boru Asian Eatery
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Rice & Beans Bowl$9.95
HOUSE FAVORITE! Rice, black beans, fresh spinach, pico de Gallo, avocado slices, grilled peppers and onions. You can also add meat: fajita chicken, pulled pork, beef barbacoa, or pork belly.
More about Martin City Coffee
Item pic

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$10.00
Rice, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and sweet potato in teriyaki sauce. Even better topped with grilled chicken or grilled shrimp.
More about Tribe Street Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Paninis

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cake

Bean Burritos

Cappuccino

Pork Tenderloin

Chai Lattes

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston