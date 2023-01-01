Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve rigatoni

Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza

4620 Wornall Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PR - Rigatoni$20.00
More about Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza
Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Bolognese-S-M$0.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed in red sauce and topped with Ragazza Bolognese Slow cooked soffritto, wine, Italian sausage, ground beef.
Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu$18.00
Rigatoni noodles with our famous Bolognese.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Gorgonzola Rigatoni$17.99
sauteed marinated steak, mushrooms, red onions and tomato tossed in a garlic cream sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese and toasted bread crumbs.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Downtown

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Angela$22.25
Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic and touch of marsala wine sauce topped with romano cheese
Rigatoni Canzoneri$19.25
Sauteed prosciutto, peas and mushrooms served in tomato cream sacue
More about Garozzo's Downtown

