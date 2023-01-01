Rigatoni in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve rigatoni
Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza
4620 Wornall Road, Kansas City
|PR - Rigatoni
|$20.00
Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Rigatoni Bolognese-S-M
|$0.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed in red sauce and topped with Ragazza Bolognese Slow cooked soffritto, wine, Italian sausage, ground beef.
|Rigatoni Bolognese Ragu
|$18.00
Rigatoni noodles with our famous Bolognese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Steak Gorgonzola Rigatoni
|$17.99
sauteed marinated steak, mushrooms, red onions and tomato tossed in a garlic cream sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese and toasted bread crumbs.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's Downtown
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Rigatoni Angela
|$22.25
Beef tenderloin tips sauteed with green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, garlic and touch of marsala wine sauce topped with romano cheese
|Rigatoni Canzoneri
|$19.25
Sauteed prosciutto, peas and mushrooms served in tomato cream sacue