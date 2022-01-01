Salmon in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve salmon
Drunken Fish
14 East 14th St., Kansas City
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Grilled Salmon with Spring Vegetable Orzo
|$28.95
Roasted mushrooms, asparagus, peas, spring onions, orzo pasta, kale pesto
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$18.95
Jasmine Rice, Lemon Butter, Vegetable Medley
|Kids Salmon
|$8.95
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Salmon Teriyaki Bento
|$25.95
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
|Smoked Salmon
|$14.00
Please Be Aware! Sashimi is now 3 pieces per order!
|Salmon (Sake)
|$5.50
Please Be Aware! Sashimi is now 3 pieces per order!
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Sweet Miso Salmon & Rice
|$8.50
Miso-marinated salmon with steamed rice
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Salmon Cream Cheese Bagel
|$9.00
Toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, tangy capers, and fresh sliced red onion
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Seattle Style Salmon
|$18.99
glazed with olive oil, sweet soy and garlic. Served with fresh basil orzo pasta and fresh veggie.
|Salmon Caesar
|$15.99
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$14.99
baby spinach, candied walnuts, red onions, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese & raspberry vinaigrette.
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON
|$31.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Side of Salmon
|$7.00
(GF, DF)
|Full Thai Salmon Salad
|$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
|Mini Thai Salmon Salad
|$13.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Salmon and Creamy Goat Cheese
|$11.49
Smoked salmon*, creamy goat cheese, seasoned potatoes and onions sprinkled with fresh basil. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
|Smoked Salmon
|$5.49
|Salmon Benedict
|$12.99
An English muffin topped with smoked salmon*, poached eggs*, hollandaise sauce, capers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes,
hash browns or fruit
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Coffee Salmon
|$16.00
Coffee rubbed Charbroiled salmon topped with mango-jalapeno pico and spicy aioli.
BLU HWY
5070 Main Street, Kansas City
|Family Smoked Salmon
|$95.00
Applewood Smoked Salmon, Potato & Cucumber Salad, Dill & Yogurt Sauce
Stroud's
8301 West 135th Street, Overland Park
|Country Salmon Salad
|$16.95
Mixed greens with diced cucumber, shredded cheese, tomato, egg and fresh grilled salmon.
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.00
|Firecracker Salmon
|$23.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Basted With Our House-Made Chili Sesame Glaze, Served with Haricot Verts, Brown Rice & Quinoa Blend
|Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, House-Made Cucumber Dressing
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$14.95
house-smoked salmon, sauce gribiche, toasted focaccia
|Stuffed Salmon
|$29.95
blue crab, shrimp, brie cheese, lemon-thyme beurre blanc
|Grilled Salmon "Caesar"
|$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Salmon Alla Spinaci Con Pesto
|$25.25
Fresh 8oz. filet grilled with cavatelli in tomato cream sauce with clams, spinach, pesto and toasted pine nuts
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Salmon Toast
|$8.00
Smoked salmon, dill spread, capers, and red onion, on nine grain bread.
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.00
Grilled salmon served with rice and sautéed vegetables
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$20.49
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Kids Salmon
|$8.95
|Grilled Salmon with Spring Vegetable Orzo
|$28.95
Roasted Mushrooms, Asparagus, Peas, Spring Onions, Orzo Pasta, Kale Pesto
|$Add Salmon
|$9.95
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Chilled Salmon Ala Carte
|$7.95
|Maple Bacon Salmon Sandwich
Chilled Salmon, Pepper Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato Shaved Red Onion and Honey Mustard on a Farm to Market Poppy Seed Egg Bun (Contains Wheat, Eggs and Soybeans)
|Power Bowl Salmon
|$14.95
Salmon, Served with a Quinoa Blend, Cilantro, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Charred Corn, Avocado, Pico de Gallo and Chimichurri Vinaigrette (Contains Fish and Soybeans)