Salmon in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Drunken Fish

14 East 14th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon with Spring Vegetable Orzo$28.95
Roasted mushrooms, asparagus, peas, spring onions, orzo pasta, kale pesto
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$18.95
Jasmine Rice, Lemon Butter, Vegetable Medley
Kids Salmon$8.95
Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki Bento$25.95
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
Smoked Salmon$14.00
Please Be Aware! Sashimi is now 3 pieces per order!
Salmon (Sake)$5.50
Please Be Aware! Sashimi is now 3 pieces per order!
Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Miso Salmon & Rice$8.50
Miso-marinated salmon with steamed rice
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Cream Cheese Bagel$9.00
Toasted bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, tangy capers, and fresh sliced red onion
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seattle Style Salmon$18.99
glazed with olive oil, sweet soy and garlic. Served with fresh basil orzo pasta and fresh veggie.
Salmon Caesar$15.99
Seared Salmon Salad$14.99
baby spinach, candied walnuts, red onions, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese & raspberry vinaigrette.
Item pic

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$31.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Salmon$7.00
(GF, DF)
Full Thai Salmon Salad$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Mini Thai Salmon Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Item pic

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$16.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon and Creamy Goat Cheese$11.49
Smoked salmon*, creamy goat cheese, seasoned potatoes and onions sprinkled with fresh basil. Omelets are served with your choice
of toast and choice of seasoned potatoes, hash
browns or fruit.
Smoked Salmon$5.49
Salmon Benedict$12.99
An English muffin topped with smoked salmon*, poached eggs*, hollandaise sauce, capers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes,
hash browns or fruit
Consumer pic

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coffee Salmon$16.00
Coffee rubbed Charbroiled salmon topped with mango-jalapeno pico and spicy aioli.
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlantic Salmon Dinner$11.99
BLU HWY image

 

BLU HWY

5070 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Family Smoked Salmon$95.00
Applewood Smoked Salmon, Potato & Cucumber Salad, Dill & Yogurt Sauce
Banner pic

 

Stroud's

8301 West 135th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Country Salmon Salad$16.95
Mixed greens with diced cucumber, shredded cheese, tomato, egg and fresh grilled salmon.
Item pic

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
Item pic

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$20.00
Firecracker Salmon$23.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Basted With Our House-Made Chili Sesame Glaze, Served with Haricot Verts, Brown Rice & Quinoa Blend
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, House-Made Cucumber Dressing
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Dip$14.95
house-smoked salmon, sauce gribiche, toasted focaccia
Stuffed Salmon$29.95
blue crab, shrimp, brie cheese, lemon-thyme beurre blanc
Grilled Salmon "Caesar"$17.95
romaine, charred avocado, chayote squash, buttery bread crumbs, green goddess
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Alla Spinaci Con Pesto$25.25
Fresh 8oz. filet grilled with cavatelli in tomato cream sauce with clams, spinach, pesto and toasted pine nuts
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Toast$8.00
Smoked salmon, dill spread, capers, and red onion, on nine grain bread.
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Grilled salmon served with rice and sautéed vegetables
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$20.49
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Salmon$8.95
Grilled Salmon with Spring Vegetable Orzo$28.95
Roasted Mushrooms, Asparagus, Peas, Spring Onions, Orzo Pasta, Kale Pesto
$Add Salmon$9.95
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilled Salmon Ala Carte$7.95
Maple Bacon Salmon Sandwich
Chilled Salmon, Pepper Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato Shaved Red Onion and Honey Mustard on a Farm to Market Poppy Seed Egg Bun (Contains Wheat, Eggs and Soybeans)
Power Bowl Salmon$14.95
Salmon, Served with a Quinoa Blend, Cilantro, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Charred Corn, Avocado, Pico de Gallo and Chimichurri Vinaigrette (Contains Fish and Soybeans)
Restaurant banner

 

Social - Waldo

7425 Broadway Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Salmon$18.00
