Scallops in Kansas City

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$9.00
In: scallop, sriracha, cucumber
|Jumbo Scallop (Hotategai)
|$8.00
|Baked Scallop Roll
|$15.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked scallop, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Coast to Coast Pub by Martin City Brewing
500 E 135th Street, Kansas City
|Shrimp & Scallop Rigatoni
|$26.00
shrimp, scallops, spinach, oven roasted tomatoes and rigatoni pasta tossed in a white wine garlic basil broth and truffle oil; served with crostini