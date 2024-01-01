Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
In: scallop, sriracha, cucumber
Jumbo Scallop (Hotategai)$8.00
Baked Scallop Roll$15.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked scallop, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Item pic

 

Coast to Coast Pub by Martin City Brewing

500 E 135th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallop Rigatoni$26.00
shrimp, scallops, spinach, oven roasted tomatoes and rigatoni pasta tossed in a white wine garlic basil broth and truffle oil; served with crostini
More about Coast to Coast Pub by Martin City Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Grand Street Cafe - 4740 Grand Ave

4740 Grand Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Scallops$35.00
Butternut Squash Potato Galette, Butter Poached Asparagus Lemon Crab Beurre Blanc, Chive Oil
More about Grand Street Cafe - 4740 Grand Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Mozzarella Sticks

Steak Tacos

Chipotle Chicken

Boneless Wings

Tandoori

Buffalo Wings

Cornbread

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston