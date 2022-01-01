Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14. Fajitas chicken, steak and shrimp$14.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita$19.00
More about Zocalo
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$17.50
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Cake

Bread Pudding

Chili

Reuben

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Chowder

Grits

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston