Shrimp fajitas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Brookside Barrio
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|14. Fajitas chicken, steak and shrimp
|$14.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
More about Zocalo
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Shrimp Fajita
|$19.00