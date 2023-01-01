Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Crunch Roll$10.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: eel sauce, crunch flakes
Lunch Shrimp Crunch Roll$8.25
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: eel sauce, crunch flakes
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.95
In: cooked shrimp, sriracha, cucumber
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Rozzelle Court

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Shrimp Spring Roll$5.00
More about Rozzelle Court
Consumer pic

 

Wolfepack BBQ

910 E 5th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$5.00
More about Wolfepack BBQ

