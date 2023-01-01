Shrimp rolls in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Shrimp Crunch Roll
|$10.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: eel sauce, crunch flakes
|Lunch Shrimp Crunch Roll
|$8.25
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: eel sauce, crunch flakes
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$7.95
In: cooked shrimp, sriracha, cucumber
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Vietnamese Shrimp Spring Roll
|$5.00