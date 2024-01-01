Sloppy joe in Kansas City
Mildred's in the Crossroads
1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City
|Brisket Sloppy Joe (Lunch Special)
|$10.99
More about Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Papa's Sloppy Joe
|$13.00
This isn’t the usual sloppy joe… made with beef, spicy chorizo, jalapenos and beer, our adult version of everyone’s favorite childhood sandwich!