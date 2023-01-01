Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve spaghetti

Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$13.00
Spaghetti noodles tossed in your choice of red sauce or pesto.
Spaghetti Pomodoro (Red Sauce)-S-M
Ragazza red sauce tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan.
Spaghetti and Meatballs-S-M$0.00
Spaghetti tossed in pomodoro sauce with meatballs.
Small serves approximately 4. Medium serves approximately 8.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine - Kansas City, MO
Enzo - 20 East 5th Street

20 East 5th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$13.00
Spaghetti tossed in your choice of red sauce or pesto.
More about Enzo - 20 East 5th Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti & Red Sauce
spaghetti noodles with meatballs and a roasted tomato sauce
More about OurHouseKC

