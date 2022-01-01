Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach and Baby Artichoke Dip$11.95
Four cheeses, Crispy tortillas
*Gluten Free upon request
More about Summit Grill
adee5766-ec8c-476e-bb1e-d13122088278 image

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.75
Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay
Guy's Deli at Kelly's image

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$7.99
Served with Guy's Wavy Chips and bread sticks
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Baby Artichoke Dip$11.95
Four Cheeses, Crispy Tortillas
More about Summit Grill

