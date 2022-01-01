Spinach and artichoke dip in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Spinach and Baby Artichoke Dip
|$11.95
Four cheeses, Crispy tortillas
*Gluten Free upon request
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$9.75
Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$7.99
Served with Guy's Wavy Chips and bread sticks