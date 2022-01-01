Spinach salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve spinach salad
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
1740 Holmes St., Kansas City
|Steak & Spinach Salad
|$18.00
Tender spinach, red onion, campari tomatoes, walnuts, manchego dressed with blue cheese vinaigrette, sided with grass-fed KC Strip Steak
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Sweet Potato Spinach Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, apricots, toasted almonds, and
feta cheese, served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a lemon vinaigrette on the side.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Dominic's Casual Italian
6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City
|LG SPINACH SALAD
|$9.00
Fresh spinach, strawberries, feta, walnuts & red onions
|SMALL SPINACH SALAD
|$6.00
Fresh spinach, strawberries, feta, walnuts & red onions
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Heirloom Spinach Salad
|$7.50
Baby Spinach, Gorgonzola, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges Pickled Red Onion, Almonds Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy, Nuts and Soybeans)