Spinach salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

1740 Holmes St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Spinach Salad$18.00
Tender spinach, red onion, campari tomatoes, walnuts, manchego dressed with blue cheese vinaigrette, sided with grass-fed KC Strip Steak
More about City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Spinach Salad$10.00
Spinach, sweet potatoes, pickled red onions, apricots, toasted almonds, and
feta cheese, served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a lemon vinaigrette on the side.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
Dominic's Casual Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Dominic's Casual Italian

6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
LG SPINACH SALAD$9.00
Fresh spinach, strawberries, feta, walnuts & red onions
SMALL SPINACH SALAD$6.00
Fresh spinach, strawberries, feta, walnuts & red onions
More about Dominic's Casual Italian
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Rozzelle Court

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Heirloom Spinach Salad$7.50
Baby Spinach, Gorgonzola, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges Pickled Red Onion, Almonds Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette (Contains Dairy, Nuts and Soybeans)
More about Rozzelle Court
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half -Spinach Salad$7.00
baby spinach with strawberries, thinly sliced red onion and toasted almonds, served with poppyseed vinaigrette on the side (GF, V)
More about OurHouseKC

