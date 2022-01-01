Steak bowls in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve steak bowls
Tanner's Bar & Grill - Red Bridge
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Teriyaki Steak Bowl
|$12.75
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, and Kale topped with Grilled Steak, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cilantro, Green Onion and Teriyaki Sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Sao Paulo Steak Bowl
|$15.50
(GF, DF) Sauteed roasted sweet potatoes, charred red onion, roasted red bell peppers, kale and quinoa topped with grilled steak and fresh cilantro served with a side of lemon mint vinaigrette.
|Baja Steak Bowl
|$15.50
(GF) Steak, sauteed black beans, charred sweet corn, carrots and quinoa topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and pepitas and served with a side of pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema.
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Chimichurri Steak Bowl
|$16.99