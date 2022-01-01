Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve steak bowls

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill - Red Bridge

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Steak Bowl$12.75
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, and Kale topped with Grilled Steak, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Cilantro, Green Onion and Teriyaki Sauce
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill - Red Bridge
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Sao Paulo Steak Bowl$15.50
(GF, DF) Sauteed roasted sweet potatoes, charred red onion, roasted red bell peppers, kale and quinoa topped with grilled steak and fresh cilantro served with a side of lemon mint vinaigrette.
Baja Steak Bowl$15.50
(GF) Steak, sauteed black beans, charred sweet corn, carrots and quinoa topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and pepitas and served with a side of pico de gallo and jalapeno lime crema.
More about The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
Item pic

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichurri Steak Bowl$16.99
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Power Bowl Steak$14.95
Steak, Served with a Quinoa Blend, Cilantro, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Charred Corn, Avocado, Pico de Gallo and Chimichurri Vinaigrette (Contains Soybeans)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining

