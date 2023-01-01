Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve steak salad

Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Ramen

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Steak & Noodle Salad$15.95
chilled ramen, baby kale, asian pear, pickled daikon & tomatoes, roasted sesame dressing
More about Boru Ramen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Grilled Romaine Salad$15.99
grilled teres major steak, roasted corn, peppers, onions, cherry tomato, and our house croutons served over a grilled wedge of fresh romaine and topped with gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles and our garlic blue cheese dressing.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Main pic

 

Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell

1100 Main, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Harissa Steak Salad$16.00
harissa-rubbed flank steak, heirloom tomatoes, roasted veggie pico, grilled pita crouton, queso fresco, roasted jalapeno buttermilk dressing
More about Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social - Kansas City

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Steak & Noodle Salad$18.95
ramen noodles, greens, asian pears, daikon slaw, edamame, roasted sesame dressing
More about Third Street Social - Kansas City
Item pic

 

cultivare Greens & Grains

7715 State Line Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Gorgonzola Salad & Soup$11.99
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup.
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley.
Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.
More about cultivare Greens & Grains

