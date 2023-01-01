Steak salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve steak salad
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Ramen
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Korean Steak & Noodle Salad
|$15.95
chilled ramen, baby kale, asian pear, pickled daikon & tomatoes, roasted sesame dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Steak Grilled Romaine Salad
|$15.99
grilled teres major steak, roasted corn, peppers, onions, cherry tomato, and our house croutons served over a grilled wedge of fresh romaine and topped with gorgonzola blue cheese crumbles and our garlic blue cheese dressing.
Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
1100 Main, Kansas City
|Harissa Steak Salad
|$16.00
harissa-rubbed flank steak, heirloom tomatoes, roasted veggie pico, grilled pita crouton, queso fresco, roasted jalapeno buttermilk dressing
Third Street Social - Kansas City
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Korean Steak & Noodle Salad
|$18.95
ramen noodles, greens, asian pears, daikon slaw, edamame, roasted sesame dressing
cultivare Greens & Grains
7715 State Line Rd, Kansas City
|Steak & Gorgonzola Salad & Soup
|$11.99
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup.
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley.
Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.