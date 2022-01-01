Street tacos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants that serve street tacos

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Steak "Street" Tacos$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
More about Summit Grill
Street Taco image

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco$2.00
Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions, and Cilantro
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Loaded Street Tacos image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Street Tacos$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions
More about the JM Kitchen Café
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco image

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.39
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

