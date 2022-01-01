Street tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve street tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Steak "Street" Tacos
|$11.95
Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|Street Taco
|$2.00
Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Onions, and Cilantro
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Loaded Street Tacos
|$9.00
Chicken Tinga, Chili-Lime Beef, Carnitas, or Vegan (Southwestern Quinoa). Plus, Fire Roasted Peppers & Onions, Fresh Diced Onion, Cilantro, Salsa Verde & Avocado Crema. Corn Tortillas & Fresh Lime Wedge. Roasted Jalapeno & Pickled Onions