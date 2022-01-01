Sundaes in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve sundaes
GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and strawberries
Johnny's Tavern - Parkville NEW - PARKVILLE
15249 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville
|Brownie 'A La Mode (Sundae)
|$5.99
Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Warm Cookie Sundae
|$7.00
chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and hot fudge (V)
|Gooey Butter Cake and Caramel Sundae
|$7.00
our scratch made warm gooey butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel
|Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
|$7.00
chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and hot fudge (V)