Taco salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve taco salad
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Taco Salad
|$10.25
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$13.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & choice of meat
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.00
|Beef Taco Salad
|$13.00
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|#2 - Taco Salad
|$9.00
Chicken or Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Beef Taco Salad
|$13.00
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Taco Salad
|$9.75
Taco salad filled with the meat of your choice filled with lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sol Cantina
408 E 31st St, Kansas City
|OG Taco Salad
|$10.95
Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef, black bean corn relish, jack cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in house made Chipotle ranch.
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Choice of ground beef or chicken served in a deep fried flour tortill bowl with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, and monterey cheese.
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$10.00
choice of carne asada or groundbroiled chicken served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomato, grilled peppers, onions, and guacamole.