Taco salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve taco salad

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.25
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Bowl$13.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico & choice of meat
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$13.00
Beef Taco Salad$13.00
Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#2 - Taco Salad$9.00
Chicken or Beef, Beans, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Taco Salad$9.00
Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco Salad$13.00
Chicken Taco Salad$13.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.75
Taco salad filled with the meat of your choice filled with lettuce, cheese, rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sol Cantina

408 E 31st St, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (2574 reviews)
Delivery
OG Taco Salad$10.95
Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef, black bean corn relish, jack cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream in house made Chipotle ranch.
SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.00
Choice of ground beef or chicken served in a deep fried flour tortill bowl with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, and monterey cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad$10.00
choice of carne asada or groundbroiled chicken served in a deep fried flour tortilla bowl with lettuce, tomato, grilled peppers, onions, and guacamole.
