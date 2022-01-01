Taquitos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve taquitos
O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City
|CHICKEN TINGA TAQUITOS (GF)
|$8.00
Perez corn tortillas stuffed with our signature cheese blend and spicy marinated chicken then flash-fried to crispy for superb handleability. Served with lime crema and charred tomato salsa for dipping.
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|#5 - Taquitos
|$12.00
Three Shredded Beef or Chicken Taquitos, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
|Taquitos
|$8.00
Three Shredded Beef or Chicken Taquitos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|8. Four chicken rolled taquitos
|$10.49
Four perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole salsa and shredded cheese.
Served with rice and beans
|5 with cheese and guacamole Taquitos
|$10.19
Five perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, guacamole salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo
|3 with cheese and guacamole Taquito
|$7.99
Three perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, guacamole salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo