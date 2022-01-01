Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve taquitos

O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City

CHICKEN TINGA TAQUITOS (GF)$8.00
Perez corn tortillas stuffed with our signature cheese blend and spicy marinated chicken then flash-fried to crispy for superb handleability. Served with lime crema and charred tomato salsa for dipping.
More about O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

#5 - Taquitos$12.00
Three Shredded Beef or Chicken Taquitos, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Taquitos$8.00
Three Shredded Beef or Chicken Taquitos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

8. Four chicken rolled taquitos$10.49
Four perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole salsa and shredded cheese.
Served with rice and beans
5 with cheese and guacamole Taquitos$10.19
Five perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, guacamole salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo
3 with cheese and guacamole Taquito$7.99
Three perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, guacamole salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

