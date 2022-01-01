Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE TART$8.00
POACHED PEAR, FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, HAZELNUTS
KEY LIME TART$7.00
blueberries and mint candies
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
The Campground image

 

The Campground

1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
Takeout
S’mores Tart$7.00
Graham cracker cake, chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow meringue
More about The Campground
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten Free Pie & Tart - 6 Pack$35.00
6 Pack of our scratch made gluten free individual pies and tortes. Choose 1 flavor from the list.
More about OurHouseKC
Parkville Coffee image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Tart$4.00
Key Lime Pie
More about Parkville Coffee

Map

Map

