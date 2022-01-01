Tarts in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve tarts
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|CHOCOLATE TART
|$8.00
POACHED PEAR, FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, HAZELNUTS
|KEY LIME TART
|$7.00
blueberries and mint candies
The Campground
1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City
|S’mores Tart
|$7.00
Graham cracker cake, chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow meringue
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Gluten Free Pie & Tart - 6 Pack
|$35.00
6 Pack of our scratch made gluten free individual pies and tortes. Choose 1 flavor from the list.