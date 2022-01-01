Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve tostadas

South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Tostada$13.75
giant tostada. black bean spread, oaxaca cheese, cilantro. choice of meat.
More about South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila
Main pic

 

Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell

1100 Main, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada$7.00
Shareable | Crunchy tortilla, soy chorizo, smoked gouda, harissa, salsa verde, radish, pickled red onion, pickled beet
(gluten-free, vegetarian on request)
More about Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
L-Tostada$10.00
flat deep fried corn tortilla layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, monterey cheese, sour cream and either ground beef or chicken.
D - Tostadas$14.00
two flat deep fried corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, monterey cheese, sour cream, and grounf beef, chicken, or pork.
Tostada w/ Meat -Side$4.00
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

