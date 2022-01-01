Tostadas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve tostadas
More about South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Giant Tostada
|$13.75
giant tostada. black bean spread, oaxaca cheese, cilantro. choice of meat.
More about Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
1100 Main, Kansas City
|Tostada
|$7.00
Shareable | Crunchy tortilla, soy chorizo, smoked gouda, harissa, salsa verde, radish, pickled red onion, pickled beet
(gluten-free, vegetarian on request)
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
|L-Tostada
|$10.00
flat deep fried corn tortilla layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, monterey cheese, sour cream and either ground beef or chicken.
|D - Tostadas
|$14.00
two flat deep fried corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, monterey cheese, sour cream, and grounf beef, chicken, or pork.
|Tostada w/ Meat -Side
|$4.00