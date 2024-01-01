Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve tuna salad

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Salad$10.95
Spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, gobo, fried onions, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
Tuna Poke Salad$12.95
Dices of tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, masago, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Mildred's Historic 9th St. District

908 Baltimore Ave. Suite 103, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.49
Skipjack tuna salad of parsley, dill, capers, cornichon, celery and onion with roasted tomato and arugula on toasted brioche bun
More about Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
Mildred's in the Crossroads

1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.49
Skipjack tuna salad of parsley, dill, capers, cornichon, celery, and onion with roasted tomato and arugula on toasted brioche bun
More about Mildred's in the Crossroads

