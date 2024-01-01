Tuna salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Spicy Tuna Salad
|$10.95
Spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, gobo, fried onions, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
|Tuna Poke Salad
|$12.95
Dices of tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, masago, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
More about Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
908 Baltimore Ave. Suite 103, Kansas City
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
Skipjack tuna salad of parsley, dill, capers, cornichon, celery and onion with roasted tomato and arugula on toasted brioche bun