Turkey clubs in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Turkey Club
|$11.25
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$12.99
sliced rotisserie turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, sliced tomato and lettuce on toast.
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Creamy Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Creamy Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Our slow smoked Turkey is piled high on a toasted buttery brioche bun, and served with a side of dill pickles.
|Control Tower Turkey Sandwich
|$11.50
Our Control Tower Turkey is slow smoked, piled high on a toasted hoagie, topped with sliced bacon, guacamole squeeze, and served with a side of dill pickles.
|Turkey Sandwich - Sack Lunch
|$14.00
***Please give 24 hours notice***
Sack lunch comes with a Turkey Sandwich, a side of your choice, a cookie, a side of BBQ Sauce, a fork, & napkins.
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Turkey Avocado Pesto Sandwich
|$9.99
Turkey, arugula, avocado, basil pesto, Swiss cheese & tomato on wheat bread. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or fruit.
|Turkey Florentine Sandwich
|$9.99
Sliced turkey, scrambled eggs*, Swiss cheese,
spinach, avocado and tomatoes on wheat toast
with a side of hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
|Turkey Muffaletta Egg Sandwich
|$11.99
A Warmed Croissant, Filled with Olive
Tapenade, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Turkey,
Fried Hard Egg and Herbed Mayo spread.
Served with a Side.
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
Turkey Sausage Patty, Egg & American Cheese on Buttermilk Biscuit, Everything Bagel, or Brioche Roll. GF Roll Available
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Kids Turkey Sandwich
|$7.00
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Creamy Turkey Club
|$12.95
chive cream cheese, smoked turkey, applewood bacon, romain lettuce, tomato, avocado, honey mustard
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$10.50
Turkey, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and red pepper spread, on sourdough bread. Served with a side of chips.
The Classic Cookie
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Ham or Turkey Sandwich
|$6.00
Ham or turkey sandwich with cheese, served with yogurt & strawberry
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich
|$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Vine Ripened Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Leaf Lettuce on a Farm to Market Focaccia (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City
|Tuscan Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, Pesto, Provolone
Spokes Coffee|Cafe
2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City
|Creamy Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry