Turkey clubs in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$11.25
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Turkey Avocado Club image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Avocado Club$12.99
sliced rotisserie turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, sliced tomato and lettuce on toast.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Turkey Sandwich$9.95
Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Turkey Sandwich$9.95
Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Item pic

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Our slow smoked Turkey is piled high on a toasted buttery brioche bun, and served with a side of dill pickles.
Control Tower Turkey Sandwich$11.50
Our Control Tower Turkey is slow smoked, piled high on a toasted hoagie, topped with sliced bacon, guacamole squeeze, and served with a side of dill pickles.
Turkey Sandwich - Sack Lunch$14.00
***Please give 24 hours notice***
Sack lunch comes with a Turkey Sandwich, a side of your choice, a cookie, a side of BBQ Sauce, a fork, & napkins.
More about Scott's Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Pesto Sandwich$9.99
Turkey, arugula, avocado, basil pesto, Swiss cheese & tomato on wheat bread. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or fruit.
Turkey Florentine Sandwich$9.99
Sliced turkey, scrambled eggs*, Swiss cheese,
spinach, avocado and tomatoes on wheat toast
with a side of hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Turkey Muffaletta Egg Sandwich$11.99
A Warmed Croissant, Filled with Olive
Tapenade, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Turkey,
Fried Hard Egg and Herbed Mayo spread.
Served with a Side.
More about Eggtc.
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.00
Turkey Sausage Patty, Egg & American Cheese on Buttermilk Biscuit, Everything Bagel, or Brioche Roll. GF Roll Available
More about the JM Kitchen Café
Street Car Grille & Tavern image

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Turkey Sandwich$7.00
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Turkey Club$12.95
chive cream cheese, smoked turkey, applewood bacon, romain lettuce, tomato, avocado, honey mustard
More about Third Street Social KC
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.50
Turkey, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and red pepper spread, on sourdough bread. Served with a side of chips.
More about McLain's Bakery
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham or Turkey Sandwich$6.00
Ham or turkey sandwich with cheese, served with yogurt & strawberry
More about The Classic Cookie
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$10.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, Vine Ripened Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Leaf Lettuce on a Farm to Market Focaccia (Contains Dairy, Wheat and Soybeans)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR image

PIZZA

Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Turkey Sandwich$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, Pesto, Provolone
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creamy Turkey Sandwich$9.95
Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
More about The Combine KC

