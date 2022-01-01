Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chipotle Wrap$9.95
Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Item pic

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Chipotle Wrap$9.95
Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

1800 Genessee, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Turkey Wrap$6.39
Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Wrap$11.00
shaved turkey, cucumber, herbed cream cheese, honey mustard, lettuce
More about The Classic Cookie
Item pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Chipotle Wrap$9.95
Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

6269 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Turkey Wrap$6.39
Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls

