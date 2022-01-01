Turkey wraps in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Turkey Chipotle Wrap
|$9.95
Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Turkey Chipotle Wrap
|$9.95
Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1800 Genessee, Kansas City
|Hot Turkey Wrap
|$6.39
Turkey, olives, pico de gallo, rice, and chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
The Classic Cookie
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$11.00
shaved turkey, cucumber, herbed cream cheese, honey mustard, lettuce
Spokes Coffee|Cafe
2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City
|Turkey Chipotle Wrap
|$9.95
Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing