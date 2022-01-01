Veggie burgers in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Michael Forbes Grille
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Veggie Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
topped with onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Q39
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Classic BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Onion Straws
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Classic BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Onion Straws