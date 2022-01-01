Veggie burritos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Salsa
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.49
14" flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, grilled veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese