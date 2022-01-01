Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$7.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Rice, Beans, Cilantro, Onions, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Salsa
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$8.49
14" flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, grilled veggies, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheese
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$8.30
Eggs, avocado, black beans, veggies, corn pico, monterey jack, and tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a tortilla.
More about McLain's Bakery

