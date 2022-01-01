Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve wedge salad

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.95
Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Summit Grill
Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Wedge Salad-Side$6.00
Iceberg, tomatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta, red wine gorgonzola vinaigrette
Italian Wedge Salad-Dinner$11.00
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Wedge Salad$5.99
wedge of iceberg, cherry tomato, chopped egg, chopped bacon, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our garlic bleu cheese dressing.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.99
Quarter wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with Blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon bits, onions and your choice of dressing.
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$13.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto and hard-boiled egg, served in a creamy parmigiano dressing
Wedge Salad$12.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, and hardboiled egg, served in a creamy parmesan dressing
More about Garozzo's
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.95
Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Summit Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$11.00
More about The Combine KC

