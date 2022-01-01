Wedge salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve wedge salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Wedge Salad
|$10.95
Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Italian Wedge Salad-Side
|$6.00
Iceberg, tomatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta, red wine gorgonzola vinaigrette
|Italian Wedge Salad-Dinner
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Side Wedge Salad
|$5.99
wedge of iceberg, cherry tomato, chopped egg, chopped bacon, topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our garlic bleu cheese dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Wedge Salad
|$10.99
Quarter wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with Blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon bits, onions and your choice of dressing.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Wedge Salad
|$13.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto and hard-boiled egg, served in a creamy parmigiano dressing
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
A wedge of iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese, prosciutto, and hardboiled egg, served in a creamy parmesan dressing
