Greater Downtown restaurants you'll love

More about Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City
|Popular items
|2 Meat on Bun
|$9.00
Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats
|Burnt Ends on Bun
|$9.50
6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun
|Regular on Bun
4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice
More about Lifted Spirits
Lifted Spirits
1734 Cherry St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|The Lebowski Kit
|$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
|Straight Wheat Whiskey: Torn Label Collab 375ml
|$29.99
Distilled from Torn Label Brewing's House Brew Wheat Stout, our Straight Wheat Whiskey is a small batch collaborative release that is defined by its rich notes of malted dark chocolate, toffee, and dried fig.
100 PROOF | 450% ALC/VOL
Available in 375 ml bottles.
|RBG : Rum Barreled Gin 375ml
|$21.99
Paying homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, R.B.G. (Rum Barreled Gin) is made with gin rested in Nicaraguan rum barrels for twelve months.
This is part of our Lab Series and is sold exclusively in our Tasting Room.
More about Taps on Main
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Taps on Main
1715 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Black Bean Bgr
|$9.00
|Nashville Hot
|$9.00
|Classic Bgr
More about The Quaff
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Rajun Pasta (Chicken)
|$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
|REGULAR WINGS
|$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about PT's Coffee
PT's Coffee
310 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Blended Latte 16oz
|$5.00
|John Brown (Signature Blend)
|$2.50
|Iced Latte 16oz
|$4.15
More about City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
1740 Holmes St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|CHEF SERIES: 1/25 CLASSIC AF
|$100.00
Our 12th Chef Table Dining Experience focusing on your favorite classic dishes.
Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket.
Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 1/25/22. Please arrive between 5:45-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event.
Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.
|Double Smash Burger
|$15.00
Chapman Creek Farms grass-fed beef, seasoned & smashed, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a salt & pepper bun with CB Special Sauce.
|HiPA (4pk//16oz cans)
|$16.00
Who you gonn call? Our buds at Screenland Armour Theatre, that's who! This collab IPA is brewed with a ghostly amount of oranges, tangerine and dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic creating fun memories for all.
More about Garozzo's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Samantha
|$24.25
Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served over fettuccine with artichoke hearts in alfredo sauce
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.25
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese
|Garozzo
|$22.25
Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered broiled. Served in amogio, a blend of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and herbs
More about Mission Taco Joint
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY
|Popular items
|Hot Fried Chicken
|$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Torn Label Brewing Co
Torn Label Brewing Co
1708 Campbell, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Alpha Pale 6-Pk
|$10.00
A sessionable beer for hopheads, this 5.6% ABV pale is hopped to the max with juicy Pacific Northwest hops.
|Bearskin Rug 4-Pk
|$14.00
This Limited Series hazy IPA was made with our friends down 18th Street at City Barrel. This fruit forward, hop bomb features Citra, CTZ, and Riwaka hops from New Zealand.
|Double Dry-Hopped Alpha 4-Pk
|$10.00
We packed even more flavor into our most popular beer, and for the first time will bring you Double Dry Hopped Alpha Pale Ale. This special batch marks our 7th anniversary, and is hopped at 4 pounds per barrel. You'll find amped up fresh tropical fruity and juicy, citrus aromatics.
More about SAUCED.
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SAUCED.
1881-B Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|SEASONED FRIES
|$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
|THE BLACKENED
|$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
|CAJUN BUTTERMILK
|$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
PIZZA
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Don Pepe 14"
|$21.00
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
|Slice Stockyard
|$6.75
Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Scimeca Sausages and Romano Cheese....our meat-lover version!!!
|Slice Don Pepe
|$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
More about BAR K KC
BAR K KC
501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas city
|Popular items
|Blvd Bob's 47
Fall seasonal, medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character. 5.8% ABV
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
More about Grinders
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Grinders
417 E 18th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|7' Philly
|$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
|Jax Reuben
|$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
|Calzone
|$14.25
Pizza Pocket filled w/ Ricotta & Grinders 5 cheese blend. Big enough for 2!
First 2 toppings included...
Note: please allow 20 minutes to prepare this tasty specialty.