Greater Downtown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City image

 

Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City

1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Meat on Bun$9.00
Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats
Burnt Ends on Bun$9.50
6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun
Regular on Bun
4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice
More about Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
Lifted Spirits image

 

Lifted Spirits

1734 Cherry St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Lebowski Kit$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
Straight Wheat Whiskey: Torn Label Collab 375ml$29.99
Distilled from Torn Label Brewing's House Brew Wheat Stout, our Straight Wheat Whiskey is a small batch collaborative release that is defined by its rich notes of malted dark chocolate, toffee, and dried fig.
100 PROOF | 450% ALC/VOL
Available in 375 ml bottles.
RBG : Rum Barreled Gin 375ml$21.99
Paying homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, R.B.G. (Rum Barreled Gin) is made with gin rested in Nicaraguan rum barrels for twelve months.
This is part of our Lab Series and is sold exclusively in our Tasting Room.
More about Lifted Spirits
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Bgr$9.00
Nashville Hot$9.00
Classic Bgr
More about Taps on Main
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about The Quaff
PT's Coffee image

 

PT's Coffee

310 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blended Latte 16oz$5.00
John Brown (Signature Blend)$2.50
Iced Latte 16oz$4.15
More about PT's Coffee
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

1740 Holmes St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEF SERIES: 1/25 CLASSIC AF$100.00
Our 12th Chef Table Dining Experience focusing on your favorite classic dishes.
Gratuity is included already in the price of the ticket.
Reserve your seat today. "Pick-up" times do not matter. The event is on 1/25/22. Please arrive between 5:45-6p to be seated. We will use your last name at check in. Additional info will be emailed out 5 days before the event.
Use SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS for any friends that will or have purchased tickets and would like to be seated together.
Double Smash Burger$15.00
Chapman Creek Farms grass-fed beef, seasoned & smashed, served with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a salt & pepper bun with CB Special Sauce.
HiPA (4pk//16oz cans)$16.00
Who you gonn call? Our buds at Screenland Armour Theatre, that's who! This collab IPA is brewed with a ghostly amount of oranges, tangerine and dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic creating fun memories for all.
More about City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
Garozzo's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samantha$24.25
Marinated Chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered and broiled. Served over fettuccine with artichoke hearts in alfredo sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.25
4 pieces of Garozzos bread, toasted with butter garlic and cheese
Garozzo$22.25
Marinated chicken breast rolled in Italian bread crumbs skewered broiled. Served in amogio, a blend of olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and herbs
More about Garozzo's
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
Torn Label Brewing Co image

 

Torn Label Brewing Co

1708 Campbell, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alpha Pale 6-Pk$10.00
A sessionable beer for hopheads, this 5.6% ABV pale is hopped to the max with juicy Pacific Northwest hops.
Bearskin Rug 4-Pk$14.00
This Limited Series hazy IPA was made with our friends down 18th Street at City Barrel. This fruit forward, hop bomb features Citra, CTZ, and Riwaka hops from New Zealand.
Double Dry-Hopped Alpha 4-Pk$10.00
We packed even more flavor into our most popular beer, and for the first time will bring you Double Dry Hopped Alpha Pale Ale. This special batch marks our 7th anniversary, and is hopped at 4 pounds per barrel. You'll find amped up fresh tropical fruity and juicy, citrus aromatics.
More about Torn Label Brewing Co
SAUCED. image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SAUCED.

1881-B Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SEASONED FRIES$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
THE BLACKENED$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
CAJUN BUTTERMILK$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
More about SAUCED.
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR image

PIZZA

Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Don Pepe 14"$21.00
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
Slice Stockyard$6.75
Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Scimeca Sausages and Romano Cheese....our meat-lover version!!!
Slice Don Pepe$6.75
topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese, Delightful!!!
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
BAR K KC image

 

BAR K KC

501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blvd Bob's 47
Fall seasonal, medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character. 5.8% ABV
Iced Latte$4.00
More about BAR K KC
Chances Social by Grinders image

 

Chances Social by Grinders

419 E. 18th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chances Social by Grinders
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

71 E 14th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 801 Chophouse
The Blue Line image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Blue Line

529 Walnut St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Blue Line
Restaurant banner

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Grinders

417 E 18th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7' Philly$10.50
Our Famous sandwich starts w/ a fresh baked amoroso roll from philly, Add grilled onion, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone, white american or cheese- whiz.
Jax Reuben$11.50
corned beef, slow roasted in Grinders Highnoon pub ale, hand sliced & topped w/ swiss cheese, Ho'made jalapeno sauerkraut, 1001 island dressing & served on a toasted marble rye bread.
Calzone$14.25
Pizza Pocket filled w/ Ricotta & Grinders 5 cheese blend. Big enough for 2!
First 2 toppings included...
Note: please allow 20 minutes to prepare this tasty specialty.
More about Grinders

