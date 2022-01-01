Greater Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Greater Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Greater Downtown

Lifted Spirits image

 

Lifted Spirits

1734 Cherry St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Lebowski Kit$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
Straight Wheat Whiskey: Torn Label Collab 375ml$29.99
Distilled from Torn Label Brewing's House Brew Wheat Stout, our Straight Wheat Whiskey is a small batch collaborative release that is defined by its rich notes of malted dark chocolate, toffee, and dried fig.
100 PROOF | 450% ALC/VOL
Available in 375 ml bottles.
RBG : Rum Barreled Gin 375ml$21.99
Paying homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, R.B.G. (Rum Barreled Gin) is made with gin rested in Nicaraguan rum barrels for twelve months.
This is part of our Lab Series and is sold exclusively in our Tasting Room.
More about Lifted Spirits
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Bgr$9.00
Nashville Hot$9.00
Classic Bgr
More about Taps on Main
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rajun Pasta (Chicken)$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about The Quaff
Mission Taco Joint image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint

409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
BAR K KC image

 

BAR K KC

501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blvd Bob's 47
Fall seasonal, medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character. 5.8% ABV
Iced Latte$4.00
More about BAR K KC
Chances Social by Grinders image

 

Chances Social by Grinders

419 E. 18th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chances Social by Grinders
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

71 E 14th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 801 Chophouse
The Blue Line image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Blue Line

529 Walnut St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Blue Line

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greater Downtown

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Greater Downtown to explore

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston