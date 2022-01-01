Greater Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Lifted Spirits
1734 Cherry St., Kansas City
|The Lebowski Kit
|$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
|Straight Wheat Whiskey: Torn Label Collab 375ml
|$29.99
Distilled from Torn Label Brewing's House Brew Wheat Stout, our Straight Wheat Whiskey is a small batch collaborative release that is defined by its rich notes of malted dark chocolate, toffee, and dried fig.
100 PROOF | 450% ALC/VOL
Available in 375 ml bottles.
|RBG : Rum Barreled Gin 375ml
|$21.99
Paying homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, R.B.G. (Rum Barreled Gin) is made with gin rested in Nicaraguan rum barrels for twelve months.
This is part of our Lab Series and is sold exclusively in our Tasting Room.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Taps on Main
1715 Main Street, Kansas City
|Black Bean Bgr
|$9.00
|Nashville Hot
|$9.00
|Classic Bgr
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Rajun Pasta (Chicken)
|$13.00
Scratch made to order Alfredo tossed with al dente pasta, slow roasted tomatoes, double smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, and topped with parmesan cheese, green onion, and cajun spices.
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
|REGULAR WINGS
|$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mission Taco Joint
409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY
|Hot Fried Chicken
|$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Two house made salsas prepared daily (VE)
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
BAR K KC
501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas city
|Blvd Bob's 47
Fall seasonal, medium-bodied, dark amber brew with a malty flavor and well-balanced hop character. 5.8% ABV
|Iced Latte
|$4.00