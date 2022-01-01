Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Greater Downtown

Go
Greater Downtown restaurants
Toast

Greater Downtown restaurants that serve cake

The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake$6.99
More about The Quaff
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Cake$7.25
Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.50
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.25
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
More about Garozzo's

Browse other tasty dishes in Greater Downtown

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Cobb Salad

Reuben

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Map

More near Greater Downtown to explore

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston