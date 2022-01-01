Cake in Greater Downtown
Greater Downtown restaurants that serve cake
More about Garozzo's
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.25
Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.50
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
