Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Greater Downtown

Go
Greater Downtown restaurants
Toast

Greater Downtown restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
REGULAR WINGS$15.00
One dozen of our Famous Bone IN chicken wings. Choose you flavor. Served with pickles and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Classic Burger$11.00
Fresh angus patty with your choice of cheese, stacked over lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Killer B Bomb$12.00
Fresh Angus patty blackened, topped with double smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing and spicy buffalo sauce, stacked over lettuce, tomato and pickle.
More about The Quaff
Garozzo's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.25
Fettuccine pasta served in a creamy alfredo sacue
Baked Lasagna$19.25
Layered with Italian sausage, beef, ricotta cheese and Maggie's sugo, topped with provolone cheese
Chicken Vincenzo$23.25
Lightly breaded, crispy and topped with fontina cheese with sauteed mushrooms, garlic and onions and finished in a spicy cognac cream reduction. Served with linguine in olive oil and garlic
More about Garozzo's

Browse other tasty dishes in Greater Downtown

Cobb Salad

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Reuben

Wedge Salad

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Greater Downtown to explore

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (530 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1642 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston