Chicken sandwiches in Greater Downtown

Greater Downtown restaurants
Greater Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Torn Label Brewing Co

1708 Campbell, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Juicy, marinated roast chicken thigh served with sautéed peppers and onions and an herbaceous, spicy chermoula aioli on a toasted ciabatta.
More about Torn Label Brewing Co
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR image

PIZZA

Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (435 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.00
in House Roasted Chicken Breast drenched in our irresistible marinara sauce, topped with house made basil pesto, Provolone cheese and Parmesan, add any other topping you might want (no judgement) and perfectly toasted just for you. This sandwich doesn't come with lettuce, tomatoes or onion.
Chicken Popper Sandwich$9.00
House roasted Chicken tossed in our irresistible roasted garlic cream-cheese sauce, topped with Jalapeno, crunchy Parmesan crouton and provolone cheese cheese. Feel free to add any other topping you might want (no judgement) and perfectly toasted just for you. This sandwich doesn't with lettuce, tomatoes or onion.
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

