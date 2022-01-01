Chicken sandwiches in Greater Downtown
Greater Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Torn Label Brewing Co
1708 Campbell, Kansas City
|Roast Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Juicy, marinated roast chicken thigh served with sautéed peppers and onions and an herbaceous, spicy chermoula aioli on a toasted ciabatta.
PIZZA
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.00
in House Roasted Chicken Breast drenched in our irresistible marinara sauce, topped with house made basil pesto, Provolone cheese and Parmesan, add any other topping you might want (no judgement) and perfectly toasted just for you. This sandwich doesn't come with lettuce, tomatoes or onion.
|Chicken Popper Sandwich
|$9.00
House roasted Chicken tossed in our irresistible roasted garlic cream-cheese sauce, topped with Jalapeno, crunchy Parmesan crouton and provolone cheese cheese. Feel free to add any other topping you might want (no judgement) and perfectly toasted just for you. This sandwich doesn't with lettuce, tomatoes or onion.