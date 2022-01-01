Rivermarket restaurants you'll love

Go
Rivermarket restaurants
Toast

Rivermarket's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Rivermarket restaurants

Freestyle Poke - River Market image

 

Freestyle Poke - River Market

509 Delaware St, River Market

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build - 1 Scoop - Sea$7.29
Ride the Wave - 2 Scoop$10.69
Build - 3 Scoops - Sea$13.49
More about Freestyle Poke - River Market
Strange Days Brewing Co. image

 

Strange Days Brewing Co.

316 Oak St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Berry Smooth$18.00
Fruited Sour with blackberry, raspberry, cherry, vanilla, and lactose. 4.6% ABV
Mug Club Membership$80.00
2022 Mug Club membership includes:
• Full Pour Beers in the taproom will be in 20oz mugs (for beers that are only available in 8oz pours like high ABV stouts, you will be able to upgrade to a 12oz)
• Mug Club Bottle Opener Keychain
• 10% Off Merchandise
• Exclusive perks and events throughout the year
*NOTE* If purchasing multiple Mug Club memberships or purchasing a gift for someone, please include the following in "Special Instructions" below: First and Last Name of Recipient as well as Recipient's Email.
Firmly Grasp It$18.00
DDH Hazy IPA featuring Citra, Mosaic, Nelson, and Galaxy. 7.2% ABV
More about Strange Days Brewing Co.
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

300 Delaware Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Toffee Yule Log$25.00
The Farmhouse Chef Series Jan 26th$125.00
Burnt End Tomales$20.00
More about The Farmhouse
DoubleTap KC image

 

DoubleTap KC

310 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sea Salt Toffee Chip Cookie$3.00
Made from scratch and with love, this sea salt toffee chip cookie will be sure to put a smile on your face with every bite!
BBQ Burger$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, 2 Pieces of Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
BYO Burger$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
More about DoubleTap KC
Map

More near Rivermarket to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston