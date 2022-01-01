Rivermarket restaurants you'll love
Freestyle Poke - River Market
509 Delaware St, River Market
|Popular items
|Build - 1 Scoop - Sea
|$7.29
|Ride the Wave - 2 Scoop
|$10.69
|Build - 3 Scoops - Sea
|$13.49
Strange Days Brewing Co.
316 Oak St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Berry Smooth
|$18.00
Fruited Sour with blackberry, raspberry, cherry, vanilla, and lactose. 4.6% ABV
|Mug Club Membership
|$80.00
2022 Mug Club membership includes:
• Full Pour Beers in the taproom will be in 20oz mugs (for beers that are only available in 8oz pours like high ABV stouts, you will be able to upgrade to a 12oz)
• Mug Club Bottle Opener Keychain
• 10% Off Merchandise
• Exclusive perks and events throughout the year
*NOTE* If purchasing multiple Mug Club memberships or purchasing a gift for someone, please include the following in "Special Instructions" below: First and Last Name of Recipient as well as Recipient's Email.
|Firmly Grasp It
|$18.00
DDH Hazy IPA featuring Citra, Mosaic, Nelson, and Galaxy. 7.2% ABV
The Farmhouse
300 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chocolate Toffee Yule Log
|$25.00
|The Farmhouse Chef Series Jan 26th
|$125.00
|Burnt End Tomales
|$20.00
DoubleTap KC
310 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Sea Salt Toffee Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Made from scratch and with love, this sea salt toffee chip cookie will be sure to put a smile on your face with every bite!
|BBQ Burger
|$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, 2 Pieces of Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
|BYO Burger
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.