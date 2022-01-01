Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Volker

Volker restaurants
Volker restaurants that serve greek salad

Aladdin Cafe image

Aladdin Cafe - 39th Street

3903 Wyoming St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Aladdin Greek Salad$0.00
OurHouseKC image

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half - Greek Salad$8.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, served with lemon dill vinaigrette on the side (GF, V)
Full - Greek Salad$13.00
mixed greens, thinly sliced red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, served with lemon dill vinaigrette on the side (GF, V)
