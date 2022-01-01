Burritos in Waldo

Go
Waldo restaurants
Toast

Waldo restaurants that serve burritos

the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$9.00
Chili-Lime Beef with Black Beans, Salsa, Cheese and Spanish Rice in a Bowl
Bacon Breakfast Burrito Bowl$6.00
Crisp Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
Avocado Breakfast Burrito Bowl$6.00
Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
More about the JM Kitchen Café
Pepperjack Burrito image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperjack Burrito$8.30
A McLain’s Classic! Eggs, sausage, potatoes, pepper jack cheese, and serrano sauce, wrapped in a tortilla.
More about McLain's Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Waldo

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Carne Asada

Nachos

Map

More near Waldo to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston