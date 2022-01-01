Burritos in Waldo
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Chili-Lime Beef with Black Beans, Salsa, Cheese and Spanish Rice in a Bowl
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$6.00
Crisp Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl
|Avocado Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$6.00
Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Co-Jack Cheese, Chunky Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Caramelized Onions, in a Bowl