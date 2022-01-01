Cake in Waldo

Coffee Cakes image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Coffee Cakes$11.99
Please allow 48hrs for orders containing 2+ coffee cakes. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
More about McLain's Bakery
Sprinkle Birthday Cake image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Sprinkle Birthday Cake$15.00
Classic Birthday cake with smooth icing, multi-colored sprinkles and several icing color options! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
Andy Reid Cake$45.00
GO BIG RED! This cake will be the perfect centerpiece at any Chiefs watch party. *No Custom Message Available.
Celebration Cake$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.
More about McLain's Bakery

