Cake in Waldo

More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Coffee Cakes
|$11.99
Please allow 48hrs for orders containing 2+ coffee cakes. Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Our classic McLain’s coffee cakes are the perfect addition to a good cup of coffee or brunch! *Cinnamon Pans are 6 to a pan.
|Sprinkle Birthday Cake
|$15.00
Classic Birthday cake with smooth icing, multi-colored sprinkles and several icing color options! *Messages that fit on 4" cakes are starred*
|Andy Reid Cake
|$45.00
GO BIG RED! This cake will be the perfect centerpiece at any Chiefs watch party. *No Custom Message Available.
|Celebration Cake
|$40.00
The perfect cake to celebrate an anniversary... or anything really! Customize this cake with selecting an alternate color and adding a message.