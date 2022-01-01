Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Waldo

Waldo restaurants
Waldo restaurants that serve chicken salad

Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Vermicelli Salad$12.95
bean sprouts, red pepper, mangos, fresh herbs, crushed peanuts, nuoc cham vinaigrette
More about Boru Asian Eatery
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
Scoop of Chicken Salad$3.00
More about McLain's Bakery
Item pic

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.49
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.99
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Salad$16.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
Fried Chicken Salad$16.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard
More about Summit Grill

