Chicken salad in Waldo
Waldo restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Vermicelli Salad
|$12.95
bean sprouts, red pepper, mangos, fresh herbs, crushed peanuts, nuoc cham vinaigrette
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$3.00
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$14.49
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Grilled Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.95
Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard