Chicken sandwiches in Waldo

the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Spicy Chili Oil, with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about the JM Kitchen Café
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waldo Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
More about Summit Grill

