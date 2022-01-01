Chicken tenders in Waldo
Waldo restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about the JM Kitchen Café
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Spicy Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Three Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, with Choice of Dipping Sauce and our House Chips
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Three Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, with Choice of Dipping Sauce and our House Chips
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Kid's Meals are served with a Juice Box and your choice of Chips, Fries, or Mixed Berries.
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Full Size Trolley Trail Chicken Tenders
|$14.49
|Half Size Trolley Trail Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$5.99