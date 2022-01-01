Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Waldo

Go
Waldo restaurants
Toast

Waldo restaurants that serve chicken tenders

the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Tenders$8.00
Three Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, with Choice of Dipping Sauce and our House Chips
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Three Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, with Choice of Dipping Sauce and our House Chips
More about the JM Kitchen Café
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Kid's Meals are served with a Juice Box and your choice of Chips, Fries, or Mixed Berries.
More about McLain's Bakery
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Full Size Trolley Trail Chicken Tenders$14.49
Half Size Trolley Trail Chicken Tenders$8.99
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.99
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
Crispy Chicken Tenders$17.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
More about Summit Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Waldo

Burritos

Nachos

Macarons

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Fish And Chips

Kimchi

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Waldo to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston