Cupcakes in Waldo
Waldo restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Mother's Day Almond Cupcake Set
|$22.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Giving your mom flowers for mother’s day? Why not give her a set of almond, floral cupcakes instead? We think she’ll enjoy that more (and you too!). This set is the perfect stand-alone or perfect for additional servings to the mother’s day cake.
|Specialty Cupcakes
|$5.50
Limit 3 per order.
|Dozen Mini Cupcakes
|$13.20
Please allow 24hrs notice.
An assortment of white, chocolate, red velvet, + carrot cupcakes.
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Market Cupcakes
|$23.10
A set of 6 jumbo cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
|Basketball Cupcake Set (1/2 Dozen)
|$15.00
These cupcakes will help getcha head in the game! Enjoy this half-dozen set of basketball cupcakes. These are the perfect assist to the basketball cake.
|Graduation Cupcake Dozen
|$30.00
CONGRATS! Add this cupcake dozen to your graduation party dessert spread. Pairs perfectly with our graduation cake!
*Pick up to 2 flavors for the set and 2 colors for the colored swirls!