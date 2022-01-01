Egg sandwiches in Waldo

Go
Waldo restaurants
Toast

Waldo restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$6.00
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Bacon Aioli on Choice of Bread
More about the JM Kitchen Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Waldo

Burritos

Tacos

Cake

Nachos

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Map

More near Waldo to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston