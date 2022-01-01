Westport restaurants you'll love

Go
Westport restaurants
Toast

Westport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Westport restaurants

Providence By The Slice image

 

Providence By The Slice

415 Westport rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20" Cheese / Custom$22.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Sauces Will Replace Red Sauce Unless Otherwise Indicated.
CUSTOM Detroit (8x10)$10.00
Sauce & Cheese Included. Additional Toppings Extra. Additional Sauces Will Substitute Red Sauce Unless Indicated Otherwise. **No Half & Half For Detroits.
Motor City Detroit (12x18)$24.00
Pepperoni, Fresh Basil, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Romano
More about Providence By The Slice
Jerusalem Cafe - Westport image

 

Jerusalem Cafe - Westport

515 Westport Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Jerusalem Cafe - Westport
Julep Cocktail Club image

 

Julep Cocktail Club

4141 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 104, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Julep Cocktail Club
Map

More near Westport to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston