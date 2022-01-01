Kansas City Taco Company
Non-Traditional Urban Taqueria
Our entire menu is made from scratch daily. Casual dining and outdoor patio. Dogs outside only on leash.
520 Walnut St
Location
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
