Go
Toast

Kansas City Taco Company

Non-Traditional Urban Taqueria
Our entire menu is made from scratch daily. Casual dining and outdoor patio. Dogs outside only on leash.

520 Walnut St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

520 Walnut St

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Freestyle Poke - River Market

No reviews yet

Poke With A Purpose

DoubleTap KC

No reviews yet

The Arcade Re-Imagined
We’re DoubleTapKC. We’re virtual reality arcade and pub in Kansas City. We want to bring the party back to video games, and what better way to do that than with total immersion gaming and booze.
Starting a business is hard and we’re building as we go. But one thing we will promise you now: you’ll be along for the ride.

The Blue Line

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Strange Days Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston