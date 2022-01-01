Green Door on 8th

It all started when…

Greg and Lindsey Fowler dreamed to own their own restaurant. Both had worked in the restaurant industry in varying capacities for years. Greg and Lindsey took a leap of faith starting Green Door on 8th in the old City Market Building where City Market Bistro had planted a seed. The “New American Eatery” is a one of its kind in Dade City and is very well set apart. They are dedicated to God, family, community and excellence.

