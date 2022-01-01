Go
KAN ZAMAN RESTAURANT

Open for outdoor dining, take out with online ordering

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra(1) pita -NOT gluten free$1.00
FALAFEL W/PITA BRD$8.00
blend of ground chickpeas, parsley, onions & spices, served with cucumbers, garlic, mint & olive oil
SRP BEEF$20.00
Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with shredded beef
SRP LAMB$22.00
Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with you choice of protein
SRP CHICKEN$18.00
Basmati rice mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and parsley topped with shredded chicken
LENTIL SOUP$7.00
red lentils cooked with onions, garlic with house spices topped with fresh parsley.
RED HUMMUS W/PITA BRD$9.00
chickpeas beans, mashed and blended with tahini, lemon juice & red hot chili
DONNER KABOB 'GYROS'$18.00
thin slices of ground beef kabob topped with tzatziki
BABA GHANOUSH W/PITA BRD$9.00
roasted eggplant, mashed and blended with tahini sauce, garlic & lemon juice
CHICKEN SHAWERMA$18.00
thinly sliced chicken marinated with house spices & grilled over open fire, topped with tahini sauce & our signature parsley sumac onion blend
Location

39400 Murrieta Hot Springs #112

Murrieta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
