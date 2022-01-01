Go
Toast

Kao Coral Gables

A unique fusion restaurant that introduces South Florida into the world of Argentine-Japanese inspired dishes with some Peruvian flair

127 Miracle Mile

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Huancaina$18.00
Bao Buns$14.00
Volcano Roll$16.00
RICE, SEAWEED, KRAB, AVOCADO, SESAME SEEDS, KRAB WITH SPICY MAYONNAISE AND EEL SAUCE, TOGARASHI AND TEMPURA RED FLAKES
Dragon$16.00
See full menu

Location

127 Miracle Mile

Coral GAbles FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TERRE DEL SAPORE

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Coyo Taco - Coral Gables

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Maki Catering

No reviews yet

Sushi Maki Cater

Seasy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston