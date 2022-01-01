Go
Kaosamai Thai

A Seattle staple that has been serving our community since 2001. Women and Immigrant owned, come have a seat at our table.

404 North 36th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Satay$11.00
Chicken skewers marinated in coconut milk and Thai spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Phad Kee Mow$15.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, mixed vegetables, onions and Thai sweet basil in a chili in oil sauce.
Phad Thai$15.00
Thai rice noodles stir fried with egg, green onions, and bean sprouts in Phad Thai sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
Chicken Potstickers$9.00
Ground chicken, cabbage, chives, garlic, sweet tangy ginger sauce.
Panang Curry$15.00
Panang curry with lime leaf, Thai basil and bell pepper.
Spring Rolls$9.00
Golden brown egg roll wrappers stuffed with vegetables and served with plum sauce.
Phad See Iew$15.00
Wide rice Noodle stir fried with egg, broccoli, carrot and cabbage in sweet soy sauce.
Fresh Rolls With Prawns$10.00
Rice Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, green leaf, cilantro and prawns wrapped in rice paper. Served with house hoisin sauce.
Giow Tawt (Crab Rangoon)$10.00
Crab meat and cream cheese mixture wrapped in a won ton and deep fried. Served with plum sauce.
Fried Rice$14.00
Rice stir fried with egg and mixed vegetables.
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
