Kapa Hale
Kapa Hale has a modern influence on Hawai`i Regional Cuisine. We promote local products and combine them with familiar ethnic influences to showcase a cuisine that can only be found in today's Hawai`i. Kapa Hale will be Hawai`i’s new neighborhood eatery located in the Waialae-Kahala District.
Inspired by Hawaiian, American, European & Asian flavors, we incorporate the stories of local farmers and the fresh produce from our islands.
Kapa Hale has a chef driven concept, where Chef Keaka Lee and his team designed an innovative menu based on unique flavors and creativity.
4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4614 Kilauea Avenue Suite 102
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Original Magoo's Pizza
NO HUHU - CALL MAGOO'S 808.949.5381
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
12th Ave Grill is permanently closed starting January 17th. Mahalo for All your Aloha these past 18 years!!! It was our greatest pleasure to serve you!
Mahalo Nui Loa and Hui Hou!
Brick Fire Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!