Kapa Hale

Kapa Hale has a modern influence on Hawai`i Regional Cuisine. We promote local products and combine them with familiar ethnic influences to showcase a cuisine that can only be found in today's Hawai`i. Kapa Hale will be Hawai`i’s new neighborhood eatery located in the Waialae-Kahala District.
Inspired by Hawaiian, American, European & Asian flavors, we incorporate the stories of local farmers and the fresh produce from our islands.
Kapa Hale has a chef driven concept, where Chef Keaka Lee and his team designed an innovative menu based on unique flavors and creativity.

Popular Items

Da Kahala Shuffle$10.00
Chocolate & Kahlua Mud Pie, Kona Coffee Syrup, Oreo Crust
Kalo$12.00
3 pc: Kolea farm Kalo & Potato Croquette, Poi Veloute
Miso Schnitzel de Lechon$33.00
Fried Pork Belly, Miso Sesame, Wailea Ag Pickled Kumquats and Warabi, Ho Farms Eggplant
Corny Bread (2pc)$7.00
Grilled Corn Bread, Lilikoi and Honey
Brussels$13.00
Fried Brussels Sprout, Pickled Cranberry, Brown Butter
Naan-Ya Business$8.00
Fresh Garlic Naan with Tikka Masala Curry
Fresh Catch$20.00
Miso-Garlic Fresh Catch of the Day, Mini Kapa Kahi Salad, and Rice
'Oma'Oma'O$12.00
Kolea Farm Green Garlic, spinach, house cream cheese rangoon
Koji Aged Boeuf 12oz$39.00
New York Strip Steak Diane, ho farms long bean, small line farm keiki portabella
Pappardelle alla Pork Guisantes$28.00
Pork and Peas Ragu, Fried Garlic,
Pickled Ho Farms Sweet Peppers
