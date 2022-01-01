Kapaa restaurants you'll love
Kapaa's top cuisines
Must-try Kapaa restaurants
More about Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai
Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai
420 Papaloa Rd., Kapaa
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Stacked with a coffee and you have an Ironman's breakfast.
|Big Wave Burrito
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, red bell pepper, bacon, French fries, spinach, onion, and pico de gallo.
|Hawai'i Coffee
|$4.00
Chef Ken's own blend of Kauai Coffees
More about Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
4-484 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Style 15"
|$23.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$16.99
Fettuccine pasta tossed with hearty homemade alfredo sauce.
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$7.49
Oven toasted Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.