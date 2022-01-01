Kapaa restaurants you'll love

Kapaa restaurants
Toast
  • Kapaa

Kapaa's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Must-try Kapaa restaurants

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai image

 

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai

420 Papaloa Rd., Kapaa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Stacked with a coffee and you have an Ironman's breakfast.
Big Wave Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, red bell pepper, bacon, French fries, spinach, onion, and pico de gallo.
Hawai'i Coffee$4.00
Chef Ken's own blend of Kauai Coffees
Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

4-484 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Style 15"$23.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
Fettuccini Alfredo$16.99
Fettuccine pasta tossed with hearty homemade alfredo sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.49
Oven toasted Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.
Street Burger image

 

Street Burger

4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103, Kapaa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oasis On The Beach image

 

Oasis On The Beach

4-820 Kuhio Highway, Kapaʻa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pono Market image

 

Pono Market

4-1300 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Sam’s Ocean View

4-1546 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa

No reviews yet
Takeout
