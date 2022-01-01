Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Kapaa
/
Kapaa
/
French Fries
Kapaa restaurants that serve french fries
Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai
420 Papaloa Rd., Kapaa
No reviews yet
French Fries
$8.00
The absolute frenchiest of fries.
More about Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai
Chicken In a Barrel - Coconut Marketplace
4-484 Kuhio Highway, Kapa'a
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.65
More about Chicken In a Barrel - Coconut Marketplace
