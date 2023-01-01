Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Kapaa

Go
Kapaa restaurants
Toast

Kapaa restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Chicken In A Barrel BBQ - Kapaa

4-1586 Kuhio Highway, Kapa'a

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice & Chili Bowl$8.21
More about Chicken In A Barrel BBQ - Kapaa
Item pic

 

Chicken In a Barrel BBQ - Coconut Marketplace

4-484 Kuhio Highway, Kapa'a

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice & Chili Bowl$8.05
More about Chicken In a Barrel BBQ - Coconut Marketplace

