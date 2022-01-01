Go
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

Kapolei Location

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)

Popular Items

"The Westside" Burger$18.00
1/2 lb Wagyu beef, bacon, pepper jack, mango BBQ sauce, tomato, romaine, crispy onions on brioche bun w/French Fries
Fried Egg Sandwich$7.50
Fried Egg Sandwich w/ American cheese, bacon & mayo served on a brioche bun
Kalapawai Beach Burger$13.50
1/3 lb grilled Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles & basil aioli
Italian Sub$11.50
Genoa Salami, Spicy Capocollo, Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoncini, Tomato, onion, Arugula, Mayo, Red Wine Vinaigrette on Ciabatta
Latte
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, breakfast potatoes, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
Kailua Club$12.50
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
Breakfast Bagel$5.50
w/ egg & American Cheese
French Dip$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ French Fries, au 'jus & a side of horseradish
Kapolei Club$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105

Kapolei HI

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
