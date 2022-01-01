Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Kapolei Location
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105
Kapolei HI
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mad Bene
From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast.
Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.
Mondo Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
La Tour Cafe
LTCPZZA 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh
Supa Thai
Come in and enjoy!